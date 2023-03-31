Artist Nick is Lost Chord UK’s Volunteer of the Year

Dinnington artist Nick Summerbell hasn’t let a diagnosis of dementia get in the way of supporting his favourite charity.

Nick receives his Volunteer of the Year award from the Mayor of Rotherham

Nick donated designs from his collection of art works for use as Christmas cards for Rotherham-based music and dementia charity Lost Chord UK.

And it is in recognition of that generous gesture and of more than ten years of support that Nick has been named Lost Chord UK Volunteer of the Year, receiving his special prize from the Mayor of Rotherham, Coun Tajamal Khan.

“Nick is a well known local artist who has volunteered for Lost Chord UK for over a decade,” said the charity’s Chief Executive, Clare Langan.

“He is now experiencing memory loss but he is still finding ways to support the charity that he loves so very much and that he has devoted so many hours to over the years.

“Nick chose four paintings from his extensive collection for us to use as Christmas cards and I was grateful too that he allowed me to share his story as we both believe it shows that a memory loss diagnosis doesn’t stop you from volunteering or from making a real impact in peoples lives.

“One lovely extra detail is that we sent one of the cards to King Charles and actually received a reply from the palace thanking us for our thoughtfulness.

“Needless to say, all profits from the sale of the cards went to funding our interactive music sessions at care homes and day centres across the region so Nick can be assured that his continued support really is making a massive difference to our work.

“Mayor Khan was so inspiring that when we left Nick’s parting words to me were: ‘Use me as much as possible Clare - I want to do everything I can to help.’

“So in addition to volunteering at our latest community session at St Leonard’s Church in Dinnington, I have asked Nick to create an entirely new selction of cards for Christmas 2023 in addition to a range of Lost Chord UK notelets which he is very excited about.”