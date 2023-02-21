Artist Luke’s special gift inspires chat and shared memories

Acclaimed Sheffield artist Luke Horton is stimulating memory and conversation at Sheffield’s Knowle Hill residential care home.

Michelle Wright with Knowle Hill residents Kath and Betty

Luke launched himself as a full time artist during lockdown and quickly become a city favourite, his work living up to his intention that it should make the viewer smile and feel good.

For Michelle Wright, the manager of Knowle Hill care home in Beighton, it was the sort of art that she felt would inspire her residents, especially those living with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she was delighted when, after making contact with Luke, he donated two pieces of work and provided others at half the usual cost, which now take pride of place on the Knowle Hill walls.

“I was delighted that, after reaching out to Luke, he immediately said he wanted to support us by giving us two of his paintings,” said Michelle.

“Luke’s work has such a strong local theme that it immediately prompts conversation.