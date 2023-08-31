How do you make the journey from Sheffield to Munich? You could always take artist Lisa Maltby’s advice and go your own way!

Lisa is one of the artists commissioned to create a bonnet for Bangers and Cash, the crazy car challenge which sets off from Meadowall in September and will be be raising money for South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

The Sheffield-based designer is well known for her illustrative style, characterised by strong colour, intricate detail and a sense of playfulness.

Her work has been commissioned by a wide range of clients, from cultural and heritage organisations to food and drink companies worldwide and she has also taken part in Sheffield community projects, including the first Bangers and Cash project in 2018

Kacper Bieszke from Fletchers Waste Management and Lisa Maltby

Lisa, who has a studio close to Sheffield city centre, was this year selected by the team from Fletchers Waste Management to decorate the bonnet of their car.

“It was quite an open commission, which is nice because you’re not limited by any colour or content,” Lisa explains.

“I thought about the people taking part and of the journey their cars are going on from all the way from Sheffield to Munich and back.

“I sort of compared that to life’s journey and the immediate thing that came to mind was the Fleetwood Mac song Go Your Own Way, which is all about autonomy and forging your own path in life, which I think is a really positive message.

“I thought that tied in with the work that Roundabout are doing too because they’re helping young people to find their own path.”

Bangers and Cash sets off for Munich and its famous Oktoberfest on September 14.

But before that, on September 2 and 3, there will be a chance to see Lisa’s work and many more of this year’s decorated bonnets in a preview at Sheffield’s Art in the Gardens event in the city’s Botanical Gardens.

Once the cars have made the return journey, the bonnets will form part of a fantastic city centre art trail, which will see all the works displayed at sites throughout Sheffield from October 14 to 29, making a great half term holiday activity for all the family to enjoy.

And finally, the bonnets will be sold in a special charity auction on Friday, November 3, raising even more money for Roundabout.