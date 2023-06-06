News you can trust since 1887
Artist Joe Scarborough celebrates Sheffield United promotion and supports a Sheffield Prostate Cancer Research Appeal

Sheffield Hospitals charity ambassador Joe Scarborough has combined art with his love of football to create his latest oil painting called Up the Blades.
By Elizabeth HodsonContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:41 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 09:42 BST
Joe Scarborough's Up the Blades will be auctioned until June 30Joe Scarborough's Up the Blades will be auctioned until June 30
Joe Scarborough's Up the Blades will be auctioned until June 30

Lifelong Blade Joe had no hesitation in creating the artwork to celebrate Sheffield United clinching promotion to the premiership.

The original oil painting is being auctioned off until 30 June 2023 and 20% of the proceeds will be donated to Sheffield Hospitals Charity supporting their Prostate Cancer Research Appeal.

500 signed, limited-edition canvases and 100 prints are also available for Blades fans to purchase – with £15 from each sale donated back to the Charity.

Fans can place a bid or make a purchase by visiting joescarboroughart.co.uk

Joe said: "It was a real labour of love celebrating the lads' wonderful achievement on canvas, and the fact that it will raise money for Sheffield Hospitals Charity is the icing on the cake. Everyone is a winner."

Sam Earnshaw, head of corporate partnerships and major giving, said: “Joe is a Sheffield legend and we’re lucky to have him. We’re delighted that he is supporting our charity through his incredible art. Up the Blades is a must-have for any Sheffield United fan, we love it”.

