Artist Bryan crosses Sheffield's football divide

Artist Bryan John has provided fans on both sides of Sheffield's football divide with the chance to see their beloved team's home like they've never seen them before.

Bryan, of Millhouses, has spent the last two weeks painting masterpieces of both Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium and United’s Bramall Lane as part of a series of pieces of scenes across the Steel City.

His other pieces include Park Square roundabout, Leadmill nightclub, the River Don, the Wicker and Derek Dooley Way. Bryan said: “Most of my paintings are of Sheffield as part of a project I’m doing.

“Every time I paint something I always get discussions given how much Sheffielders love Sheffield and people have always been saying that I should do the football grounds.

“I said I would but I said if I was going to do them, I wanted to do both at the same time.”

The 37-year-old has always had an interest in art but started selling his work around two years ago.

He said: “It all came about by accident really. I was walking back to the station in York and noticed the sunset on the river and I took a picture of it. As soon as I altered the contrast all these colours came up.

“I always go out about an hour before sunset and take a picture of what I’m going to paint because the colours in the sky are amazing – I did the same with the football grounds.”

Bryan is painting scenes across Sheffield as part of his Cityscapes project. His other pieces include the River Thames in London and the Lake District.