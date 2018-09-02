Art in the Gardens returns to Sheffield

Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens has been transformed into a sea of art as the annual Art in the Gardens returns to the city.

More than 4,000 pieces of work are on display from more than 350 artists and crafts – making it one of the largest outdoor exhibitions in the north of England.

Crowds at Art in the Gardens.

Organisers said they expected the event to attract more than 10,000 visitors over the weekend.

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Magid Magid is the subject of this year’s Portraits of Distinction competition after a photograph of him in the town hall went viral.

Coun Magid said: “Sheffield is a truly diverse and distinct city with a real flair for art and creativity so I’m honoured to be the subject of this year’s Portraits of Distinction competition.

“I love being associated with Sheffield and all the city represents and since becoming Lord Mayor my image has gone far and wide.

Kate Wrigglesworth painting in the Botanical Gardens. Pictures: Dean Atkins

“Now I’m looking forward to seeing how each artist transforms my picture in to a work of art and I hope people will be bold with their creations, showing how they can do things differently, just like me.”

Artists who have work on show include Helen Parsley, Gareth Watling, Rebecca Joselyn, John Paul Cooke and Lynne Wilkinson.

It runs from 10.30am until 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.