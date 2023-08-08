Sheffield’s Art In The Gardens received an early birthday present created by an artist as it prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary in September.

Art In The Gardens is hosted each September at the Botanical Gardens and brings together thousands of pieces of art and craft as one of the largest outdoor art markets in the North of England.

To help mark the 20th anniversary, premier sponsors Graysons Solicitors commissioned Sheffield illustrator Alan Pennington to capture the event as thousands of people prepare to attend in a few weeks time.

The artist has been a permanent fixture at Art In The Gardens for the past five years alongside hundreds of others that sell and display their work at the popular event.

Peter Clark (left), managing partner at Graysons, holds the new design with artist Alan Pennington.

Alan Pennington has been growing in popularity in recent years. In fact, Sheffield's own Dan Walker even commissioned him to do a piece for his Strictly Come Dancing partner, Nadiya Bychkova.

The artist will be accompanying Graysons Solicitors in the Premier Sponsors tent as well as helping judge the Firm’s popular childrens’ art competition.

The 20th anniversary of Art In The Gardens will take place on Saturday September 2 and Sunday September 3, with a preview evening on Friday, September 1.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “As it’s the event’s 20th year and our fifth year of sponsorship we thought we’d like to do something a bit different to mark it. Alan’s designs have always adorned our promotional giveaways and we are delighted with his birthday celebration piece.”

Art In The Gardens, which takes place each year at Sheffield's Botanical Gardens, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this September. Pictured in 2020.

