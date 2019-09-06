Art in the Gardens is back in Sheffield this weekend - and here's EVERYTHING you need to know

Artwork inside the Botanical Gardens glass house

The annual event, now in its 16th year, takes place this weekend and will feature more than 300 exhibiting artists.

It is arguably the largest outdoor art exhibition in the north of England with artists, craft makers and visitors flooding the beautiful gardens from across the UK.

Joe Scarborough, who is currently enjoying a retrospective at the city’s Weston Park museum, will exhibit as a ‘Premier Artist’, a category of the very best professional artists locally and regionally.

Art in the Gardens returns- and this time it is bigger than ever

He will bring his own works and also a collection from the late George Cunningham, who Sheffield Council’s Cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure Coun Mary Lea described as a ‘Sheffield artist whose work has captured the city’s history and scenes of days gone by”.

She added: “Joe Scarborough opened the very first Art in the Gardens in 2004 and we are thrilled to welcome him back this year – his work is amongst that of Sheffield’s most respected artists.”

Here’s all you need to know about the event, from times and exhibitors to how you can get involved yourself.

WHERE IS IT?

Popular Sheffield artist Joe Scarborough will be in attendance this year.

The Sheffield Botanical Gardens, Clarkehouse Road, S10 2LN.

WHEN IS IT?

This weekend: Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8 from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

WHAT IF I CAN'T MAKE THE WEEKEND?

There’s a preview evening TONIGHT from 6.00pm to 9.00pm. It is a wonderful opportunity to be amongst the first to view and snap up the bargains and favourite pieces of artwork on display. Please purchase tickets in advance as they will be limited. £6 ticket admits two adults. No children permitted.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

Adults are £6 on the gate, accompanied children under 16 go free.

WHO WILL BE EXHIBITING?

As well as Joe Scarborough, the other ‘Premier Artists’ include Helen Parsley, Gareth Watling, Rebecca Joselyn, John Paul Cooke, Lynne Wilkinson, Tim Rose Wendy Carlton, Vivienne Cawson and Michael Claxto. There will also be The Viewing Room featuring rare and limited pieces from iconic pop artist Peter Blake who famously co-created the sleeve for the Beatles' album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. However, there are over 350 artists and crafts’ workers exhibiting more than 4,000 pieces of work, so there will be loads to see.

CAN I GET INVOLVED?

BBC Radio Sheffield Presenter Paulette Edwards is the subject for the Portraits of Distinction Exhibition at Art in the Gardens. A fantastic selection of photographs have been captured by Trevor Neal from a fabulous shoot taken with Paulette at Sheffield Botanical Gardens. The photographs are available to artists interested in entering the competition from Sheffield’s Town Hall Reception. Please ask to see the Portraits of Distinction photographs at the Reception Desk any time during opening hours. You are only be allowed to choose one photograph to work from. You can produce a drawing, painting (or even a sculpture). Stretched canvases without a frame (but with cord on the back so it can be hung in the usual way) accepted, but all other work must be suitably framed and with strong cord, securely tied on the back. The artwork must have the title, medium and price as well as your name, address and telephone number on the back. Please bring a completed form with your work to Art in the Gardens, Sheffield Botanical Gardens TODAY. You will receive a £100 winner’s cheque and hamper from Art In The Gardens. Paulette will be coming along to the show TONIGHT to award artists. There will also be children’s art activities on the weekend itself.

HOW DO I GET THERE?

BUSES: Bus service 6 takes you from the City Hall in Sheffield City centre to right outside the Botanical Gardens. It takes 10 minutes and runs every hour or so. Buses 120, 51 and 52 are slightly quicker at 7 minutes travel time and more regular. They drop you in the busy and vibrant area of Broomhill, a short walk from the gardens. See www.travelsouthyorkshire.com for more details.

WALKING: A relaxed 30-minute walk from the city centre via Glossop Road a Clarkehouse Road.

CAR: The main entrance is on Clarkehouse Road (S10 2LN), just along from the Hallamshire Hospital. There are also entrances at Botanical Road and Thompson Road which is off Ecclesall Road. Please note: If coming to the Thompson Road Entrance, the postcode is S11 8RB. There is NO parking inside the Gardens. Parking is very limited on roads off Clarkehouse Road and near to the Thompson Road entrance. There are disabled parking spaces at the top of the drive off the Thompson Road entrance.

WHERE SHOULD I EAT/DRINK?

Looking at the art getting you peckish? The Gardens are placed very close to the thriving areas Broomhill and Ecclesall Road/Sharrow Vale, where you will find numerous fantastic cafes and restaurants open all weekend. The cafe onsite will also be open and serving a lovely selection of hot and cold drinks and food. There will also be a fantastic selection of food and refreshment stalls.

WHAT IF IT RAINS?

The event will go ahead whatever the weather, with plenty of indoor exhibits, plus tents and marques to escape for shade or cover from the rain.

WHAT OTHER FACILITIES ARE THERE?

As well as the art in a fantastic setting, there is a shop and toilets onsite, as well as a home and gardens area.