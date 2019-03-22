Art attack on broadband cabinets in Kelham Island in Sheffield

Brightening up everyday street furniture and making the art and heritage trail in Sheffield more attractive is the aim of Openreach broadband, after commissioning artists to spruce up their plain green cabinets.

Openreach broadband cabinets in the Kelham Island area of Sheffield are taking on a new appearance, thanks to a special partnership with local artists.

Plans are in place to give a new lease of life to Openreach’s previously plain green roadside cabinets. These cabinets are often targeted with graffiti and local experience shows that turning the cabinets into works of art discourages such anti-social behaviour.

Designs reflecting Sheffield culture, heritage, industry and nature are being created as part of a campaign to brighten up the local area, organised by the Kelham Island and Neepsend Community Alliance (KINCA).

Pictured is the telecoms cabinet, Green Lane, Sheffield and (from left) artist, Simon Wigglesworth-Baker, scheme organiser, Craig Wolstenholme and regional; director north, Robert Thorburn.

Craig Wolstenholme, said: “Our vision for the Kelham Island Arts and Heritage Trail is to create an area full of creative and colourful community artwork reflecting the area’s nature, heritage, industry and culture. Openreach have been very supportive and granted our team of professional artists from the Kelham Island Arts Collective permission to paint the cabinets.”

He added: “The same artists have also created a series of large wall murals in the area which has helped to not only cover up graffiti but also liven up and brighten the road. This has all helped to foster a sense of respect and pride among the local community. Our team are also keen to eventually develop this into an educational community arts project.” If you are interested in sponsoring a cabinet in Kelham Island s end an email to kincaevents@gmail.com for more information.