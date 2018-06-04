Arsonists wreak havoc across South Yorkshire

Three cars were set alight in arson attacks in South Yorkshire this morning.

One car was torched in Fife Street, Wincobank, Sheffield, at 12.20am followed by others in Foljambe Drive, Dalton, Rotherham and Acres Hill Lane, Darnall, Sheffield.

Firefighters also dealt with a bin set alight in High Street, Maltby, Rotherham, this morning.

Last night two sofas were set on fire in Pond Street, Barnsley and another discarded sofa was torched in Beever Street, Goldthorpe, Rotherham.

Yesterday, a motorbike was torched in Alexandra Road, Swallownest, Rotherham and a van was fired in Algar Place, Arbourthorne, Sheffield.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.