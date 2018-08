Arsonists torched a wheelie bin outside a home last night.

The bin went up in flames in Standhill Crescent, New Lodge, in Barnsley, at 11pm.

A crew from Cudworth Fire Station spent about 20 minutes tackling the blaze.

