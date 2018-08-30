Arsonists target Sheffield school in latest vandalism attack 

Arsonists targeted a Sheffield school this morning – the latest in a spate of vandal attacks.

Firefighters were called out to Meynell Primary School in Southey Green after yobs set fire to a wooden gate outside.

A crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station arrived at the scene at just after 6am and spent about 30 minutes tackling the blaze.

This was the latest vandalism attack at the site after yobs caused criminal damage on a number of occasions there between July 1 and July 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.