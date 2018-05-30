Arsonists target Sheffield home in suspected case of mistaken identity

Residents have spoken out following an arson attack in Parson Cross last night, which they believe is down to a case of mistaken identity.

Arsonists targeted the home of a young couple in Lytton Drive, Parson Cross at about 10:35pm last night.

A house on Lytton Drive which was subject to an arson attack, which has left a man injured.

The house was formerly occupied by a 'notorious' family in Sheffield, something that according to neighbours may have resulted in the attack.

According to residents, the homes former family were well known to police, and arson attacks happened regularly.

One neighbour told of hearing gunshots, and seeing a car on fire in the road.

The young couple, had moved into the house around a year ago, after the previous tenants left the area.

Jane Borrott-Hartley, who has lived on the road for 30 years said: "It used to happen round here a lot. My dogs didn't bark though so I didn't hear a thing.

"I thought we'd got rid of it, well you'd hope so anyway. It used to be a quiet area though before the previous family moved in, but you don't expect it now.

"Before they moved out anything could happen, there would be a police car here most nights. It's not fair on the new family, I feel sorry for them. It's a shame."

The blaze caused damage to the porch area of the property, but further details as to how the fire started have not been released.

Three fire crews from Sheffield Central, Elm Lane and Rivelin fire stations were called out and spent over an hour tackling the blaze.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "At around 10.35pm yesterday evening, emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a property on Lytton Drive, Sheffield.

"A 26-year-old man sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

"The fire is currently being treated as arson and an investigation has been launched to understand the exact circumstances.

"Officers do not believe the occupants of the property were the intended target."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 1053 of May 29.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.