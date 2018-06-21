Arsonists strike three times overnight across South Yorkshire

Have your say

Arsonists struck three times across South Yorkshire overnight.

They set fire to a pile of litter in Norwood Drive, Bentley, at 7.10pm last night.

Firefighters from Adwick spent 20 minutes putting the blaze out.

A hedge was set alight in Hall Road, Handsworth, at 8.30pm.

A crew from Parkway Fire Station dealt with the blaze.

Arsonists set fire to a pile of litter in Kirton Lane, Stainforth, at just after 10pm.

Thorne firefighters spent 20 minutes tackling the blaze.

In addition, a pile of litter accidentally caught fire in Doncaster Road, Darfield, at 7.30pm.

A crew from Dearne Valley Fire Station put the blaze out.