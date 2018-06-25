Arsonists strike SIX times across South Yorkshire over weekend

Have your say

Arsonists struck six times across South Yorkshire over the weekend.

Three cars and a cabin were damaged during a blaze at a commercial garage in Fullerton Road, Canklow, Rotherham on Saturday at 1.15am.

A crew from Rotherham Central Fire Station put the blaze out.

Part of a derelict building went up in flames in Haynes Road, Thorne, Doncaster, on Saturday at 4.40pm.

Thorne firefighters spent about 45 minutes tackling the blaze.

Arsonists set fire to a pile of litter in Kilvington Crescent, Manor Top, last night at 7.45pm.

A crew from Birley Fire Station was dispatched to extinguish the blaze.

A skip was set on fire in Silver Street, Doncaster town centre, last night at 11.30pm. A crew from Doncaster Central Fire Station dealt with the blaze.

Another skip was set alight in Hall Gate, Doncaster town centre, this morning at 2am.

Doncaster central firefighters spent 30 minutes tackling the flames.

Over in Barnsley town centre, a Mercedes car was set on fire in Cemetery Road this morning at 2am.

Barnsley central firefighters extinguished the fire.