Arsonists strike overnight in South Yorkshire
Firefighters were called out in the early hours of this morning to extinguish fires started by arsonists in South Yorkshire.
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 10:34 am
Updated
Crews from Cudworth station were sent out to Midland Road in Royston, Barnsley at around 3.15am to put out a rubbish blaze in a bus shelter that is believed to have been started deliberately.
Then at 4.30am, firefighters from Elm Lane and Central stations were sent out to put out a car fire that had been started on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross.