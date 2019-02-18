Arsonists strike at Rotherham nature reserve

Have your say

Arsonists sparked a blaze at a Rotherham nature reserve over the weekend.

A wooden platform at Centenary Riverside, on Riverside Way at Templeborough, was set deliberately alight on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were sent out to tackle the blaze.

Elsewhere, yobs set fire to a settee on land at Far Lane East in East Dene, Rotherham, last night at 8pm.

Far Lane East, Rotherham. Picture: Google

Rotherham Central firefighters spent about an hour tackling the blaze.

Arsonists also set fire to a derelict building in Haines Road, Thorne in Doncaster at 12.40am this morning.

Two crews from Doncaster Central Fire Station dealt with the fire.