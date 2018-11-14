Arsonists strike at former Sheffield recycling plant THREE times in one day

Firefighters were called out to deal with three arson attacks at a former Sheffield waste recyling plant in one day.

Crews were called to the site just off Manor Lane near the junction with Cricket Inn Road to deal with a deliberate skip fire at around 11am on Tuesday.

Firefighters at a blaze on Manor Lane in Sheffield, believed to be a recycling plant

Then a huge blaze in two portable buildings on the site sent smoke billowing across Sheffield Parkway and the city centre at around 3.10pm.

Engines from Birley Moor, Parkway and Lowedges, including an aerial platform, battled the blaze and nearby residents and businesses were advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said services were then forced to return to the site after a further portable building was set alight at around 11pm.

The incidents formed part of a busy day of arson attacks across the county, including two deliberate car fires and four bins which had been torched.

At around 7.30pm, crews were called to Pontefract Road, Barnsley, where a Renault Laguna had been deliberately set alight.

A Land Rover was also torched on Heysham Green, Monk Bretton, just before 1am.

And firefighters were also called to Hawk Street, Barnsley, where a Mitsubishi Shogun was torched while it was parked on the drive of a property at around 1.20am.

Wheelie bins were also torched on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft, at around 8pm, Angleton Avenue, Manor, just after 8pm.

Two bins were set alight on The Ridge, Woodlands, Doncaster, at around 10pm and arsonists torched an industrial bin on Stradbroke Road at around 11pm.

Firefighters also attended a bin fire near the Dog and Partridge pub, Manchester Road, Flouch, and an accidental vehicle fire on Alan Road, Darton, Barnsley.