Arsonists strike across South Yorkshire
Firefighters were sent out to extinguish two blazes that had been started by arsonists in South Yorkshire last night.
By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 08:10
A crew from Rotherham station were called out to the car park at Rotherham United’s New York stadium at around 11pm.
A spokesman for the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said arsonists had torched two commercial bins in the car park.
Then at 1am, firefighters from Rivelin station were dispatched to tackle a bin fire in Northfield Close, Crookes.
Both fires are believed to have been started deliberately.