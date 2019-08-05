Arsonists set car alight on Rotherham street
Arsonists have set fire to a car on a Rotherham street overnight.
By Alana Roberts
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 11:06
A crew from Rotherham fire station were called to the scene in Silver Street, Thrybergh, at around 1:20am this morning.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the car, an Audi A6, had been set on fire deliberately.
There was nobody present at the scene when the fire service arrived.
It took firefighters around 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze.