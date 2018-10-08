Arsonists hunted over spate of vehicle fires across South Yorkshire

Arsonists are being hunted over a spate of car and van fires across South Yorkshire this morning and over the weekend.

This morning, a Vauxhall Vivaro was set alight on Barnsley Road, Wombwell, at 4.25am.

Firefighters dealt with a spate of vehicle fires in South Yorkshire this morning and over the weekend

A Sheffield crew dealt with a Vauxhall Corsa torched on Fox Hill Crescent, Birley Edge, at 3.10am and Barnsley firefighters dealt with a van set on fire on Hough Lane, Wombwell, just after midnight.

Last night a Vauxhall Astra was torched on Northfield Avenue, Toll Bar, Doncaster.

Yesterday morning a Peugeot 206 was set alight at Dinnington Rugby Club, Lodge Lane, Dinnington and a Volkswagen Golf was torched on Summerdale Road, Cudworth, Barnsley.

On Saturday night a Vauxhall Corsa was fired on Shortwood Lane, Clayton, Doncaster.

Earlier in the day Sheffield firefighters dealt with a BMW set alight on Peggy Lane, Grenoside and a Renault Clio torched on Adrian Crescent, Southey Green.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.