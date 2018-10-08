Arsonists hunted over spate of vehicle fires across South Yorkshire

Arsonists are being hunted over a spate of car and van fires across South Yorkshire this morning and over the weekend.
This morning, a Vauxhall Vivaro was set alight on Barnsley Road, Wombwell, at 4.25am.
A Sheffield crew dealt with a Vauxhall Corsa torched on Fox Hill Crescent, Birley Edge, at 3.10am and Barnsley firefighters dealt with a van set on fire on Hough Lane, Wombwell, just after midnight.
Last night a Vauxhall Astra was torched on Northfield Avenue, Toll Bar, Doncaster.
Yesterday morning a Peugeot 206 was set alight at Dinnington Rugby Club, Lodge Lane, Dinnington and a Volkswagen Golf was torched on Summerdale Road, Cudworth, Barnsley.
On Saturday night a Vauxhall Corsa was fired on Shortwood Lane, Clayton, Doncaster.
Earlier in the day Sheffield firefighters dealt with a BMW set alight on Peggy Lane, Grenoside and a Renault Clio torched on Adrian Crescent, Southey Green.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.