Arsonists hunted over spate of car and van fires in South Yorkshire

Arsonists are being hunted after wreaking havoc across South Yorkshire over the weekend and early this morning.

Firefighters were called out at 3am this morning to an Audi torched on Woodside Green Lane, Brodsworth, Doncaster and last night a fire crew dealt with a van set alight on Goodwin Road, Wingfield, Rotherham.

CRIME: Sheffield football club hit by vandals - again

On Saturday a Toyota Avensis was fired on Skew Hill, Grenoside, Sheffield; a Vauxhall Corsa was set alight on Greenfield Road, Hoyland, Barnsley and a Mercedes Vito taxi was torched on Errington Road, Arbourthorne, Sheffield.

POLICE: Ferrari driver hunted over crash on Sheffield roundabout

Firefighters dealt with a Ford Focus set on fire on Lee Lane, Royston, Barnsley, on Friday night.

READ MORE: Trio arrested over Barnsley murder remain in police custody

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.