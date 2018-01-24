Arsonists hunted over blazes across South Yorkshire

Police investigations are underway into a series of arson attacks across South Yorkshire.

Last night firefighters dealt with an incident at a house in White Thorns Close, Batemoor, Sheffield, where some clothes were set alight in the property.

There was nobody inside when crews arrived at around 9.15pm.

Last night firefighters also dealt with a fire in woodland off Canklow Road, Canklow, Rotherham.

They believe that blaze was also started deliberately.

An old sofa was set on fire in a garden in Prince's Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster; a park bench was set alight in Sheringham Close, High Green, Sheffield and two wheelie bins were fired in Burton Road, Monk Bretton, Barnsley.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.