Arsonists hunted for wreaking havoc across south Yorkshire

Investigations are underway into a series of blazes started by arsonists in South Yorkshire.

Last night bushes were set alight on Engine Lane, Shafton, Barnsley and a bin was torched on Waverley |Avenue, Balby, Doncaster.

Yesterday morning a BMW was set on fire on Primrose Hill , Upperthorpe, Sheffield and a garage was fired on Don Street, Wheatley, Doncaster.

On Saturday, Barnsley firefighters dealt with a derelict building torched on Cresswell Street, Pogmoor and two caravans which were set on fire on Barnsley Road, Cudworth.

On Friday, Rotherham crews dealt with a vehicle torched on Abdy Lane, Wath-upon-Dearne and a Peugeot 106 which was fired on Kingsforth Lane, Thurcroft.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.