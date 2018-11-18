Arsonists blamed for fire on Rotherham land 

Have your say

Arsonists are being blamed for starting a fire in the open in Rotherham last night.

Firefighters were called out to deal with the blaze to a pile of wood chippings and other debris in Cottenham Road, Eastwood, at about 12.30am.

Cottenham Road, Rotherham. Picture: Google

A crew from Rotherham Central Fire Station spent about an hour tackling the blaze.

The cause is thought to be deliberate.