Arsonists believed to be behind spate of grass fires in Sheffield

Arsonists are believed to be behind a spate of grass fires which broke out in Sheffield last night.

Firefighters were called to six blazes within the space of five hours yesterday on grassland off Wensley Street, in Fir Vale, and the surrounding area.

They believe the proximity of the fires means most, if not all, were deliberately started.

Crew manager Martin Ridge, of Elm Lane fire station, said his team was called out six times to grass fires between about 7pm and 11.30pm on Saturday.

"We believed most of those were deliberately started, due to their close proximity to one another," he said.

Thankfully, the alarm was raised early enough on each occasion that crews were able to extinguish the flames before they could spread and cause serious damage.

The crew were also called to a car ablaze on Wordsworth Avenue, in Parson Cross, at about 5.30am this morning, the cause of which is being investigated by police.

No one is believed to have been injured in any of the fires.