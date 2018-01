A hunt is underway for an arsonist who set fire to the front door of a house in Barnsley while the occupant was asleep.

The fire in Colley Avenue, Kendray, was discovered at 2am after smoke alarms alerted the occupier.

Firefighters called out to the incident said the flames did not spread.

The occupant of the house was unharmed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.