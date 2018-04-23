Arsonist hunted over blaze on balcony of Sheffield flat

A police probe is underway after a blaze was started deliberately on the balcony of a flat in Sheffield.
The fire on Bowden Wood Close, Darnall, was discovered at 7.15am on Saturday while the occupants of the flat were out.
Four crews were sent to the scene and spent three hours there.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.