A blaze at a shop in Doncaster town centre this morning was started deliberately, according to firefighters.

The fire at a Doncaster Mobile, a disused shop on High Street, broke out at around 4am.

Firefighters who dealt with the incident said it was started deliberately.

It is cordoned off this morning.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.