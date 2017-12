Have your say

Thugs set a car ablaze on a Sheffield estate in a mindless act of vandalism.

One crew from Elm Lane station was called to football pitches off Foster Way in High Green at around 11.40pm on Friday.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said the crew spent some time extinguishing the BMW 3 Series vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police are aware of the incident.

Anyone with any information is being urged to call police on 101.