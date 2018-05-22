Arson attack destroys moorland on outskirts of Sheffield

Have your say

More than 40 hectares of moorland have been damaged following a suspected arson attack on the outskirts of Sheffield.

Firefighters from eight stations across Derbyshire were called to the blaze near Owler Bar at around 12.03pm on Monday.

The damage caused by the fire. Picture: Steve Wells @sdwells1

They spent most of the day at the scene and this morning returned to check for hotspots.

Helicopters took water from nearby lakes to help put out the flames and a National Trust firefighting team also helped crews.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the blaze spanned around 43 hectares - or 106 acres - and the cause was believed to be deliberate ignition.

Crews from Chesterfield and New Mills stations remain on the scene.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.

Video courtesy Jack Bowring.