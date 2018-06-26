Arrests made on M1 in north Derbyshire for assault, drugs and money laundering

Arrests were made for a serious assault, possession of drugs and money laundering after police officers stopped a car on the M1 in north Derbyshire.

Officers from Derbyshire Police stopped the car near Junction 29A at Markham Vale overnight and said one of the passengers was wanted by West Midlands Police over a serious assault.

The driver and a second passenger were arrested for possession of drugs and money laundering.

The car was also seized when the driver was unable to produce any documents.