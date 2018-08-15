Arrest made over stabbing in Sheffield

An arrest has been made over a stabbing which left a man fighting for life.

The suspect was arrested after a 21-year-old man was stabbed in Langsett Close, Langsett, last night.

South Yorkshire Police said the knife attack occurred during an 'altercation'.

The victim was rushed to the Northern General Hospital, where he remains this morning.

No other details have yet been released by the police.