Arrest made over Doncaster shooting

An arrest has been made in connection connection with a shooting in Doncaster earlier this week.

A firearm was discharged on Old Road, Conisbrough, with the gun fired at a window at one of the houses on the street in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police tape

Today, police revealed one person has been arrested and released under investigation.

No one was hurt in the incident,

Anyone with information on the incident call 101 and quote police incident 19 of October 24, or call Crimestoppers.

