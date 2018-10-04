Arrest made in connection with fatal stabbing outside Sheffield’s Centertainment

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing outside the Valley Centertainment cinema complex have today made an arrest in connection with the incident.

Fahim Hersi, aged 22, was stabbed in an attack outside the Sheffield cinema during a fight on Friday, September 21, at about 9.20pm.

Fahim Hersi.

He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later from a single stab wound to the chest. A 21-year-old man was also stabbed but later discharged from hospital.

Detectives have today arrested a 21-year-old Sheffield man on suspicion of assault in connection to the stabbing of the man who survived. He has since been released under investigation.

The man who was stabbed but survived was himself arrested on suspicion of murder.

Today’s arrest brings the total number of arrests made so far to nine. Three people have been released with no further action taken and five have been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation in to Mr Hersi’s death is continuing to progress at speed and we continue to look at CCTV footage and review forensic opportunities.



“His family are being kept updated throughout and are being supported by specialist officers.



“We do of course remain keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened that evening, or who has any information that could assist with our enquiries.



“If you can help, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 950 of 21 September 2018.”