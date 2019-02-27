Arrest made during drugs raid in Sheffield suburb  

Have your say

A man has been arrested during a drugs raid in a Sheffield suburb this morning.

Officers swooped to execute a search warrant at a property in Powley Road, Fox Hill.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs possession with intent to supply and offences relating to the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Suspected drugs recovered by police.