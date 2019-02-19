An arrest has been made over a collision in a Sheffield suburb this morning.
A motorbike and a Volvo estate were involved in a crash on Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, at 8.35am today.
CRIME: Questions asked over two month delay in police reporting disappearance of Sheffield rapist who absconded from court
One man was taken to hospital by ambulance and one arrest was made.
POLICE: Men wanted over disturbance outside Doncaster nightclub
READ MORE: Fugitive Sheffield rapist is a KILLER
No other details have been released.