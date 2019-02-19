Have your say

An arrest has been made over a collision in a Sheffield suburb this morning.

A motorbike and a Volvo estate were involved in a crash on Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, at 8.35am today.

Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield

One man was taken to hospital by ambulance and one arrest was made.

No other details have been released.