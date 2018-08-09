Arrangements for Barry Chuckle's funeral announced by late comedian's family

The arrangements for Barry Chuckle's funeral have been announced by his family.

Close friends and relatives of the much-loved comedian will be invited to Rotherham United's New York stadium on Friday, August 17 at 12.55pm.

The service itself will be private but fans who wish to pay their respects are being asked to line the streets around the ground.

The arrangements were announced by the family in a statement which also said the funeral would be a 'celebration' of Barry's amazing life.

They said: "As a family we would welcome fans to celebrate his life and pay their respects with us, outside of the New York stadium.

"There is an event for invited family and close friends which respectfully is private and by invite only”.

“We are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received over the last few days, and thank everyone concerned!”

The choice of venue is especially poignant as Barry and his brother Paul were honorary life presidents of the club both had supported all their lives.