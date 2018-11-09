Armistice 100: This is how many Sheffield men were killed in World War One

They paid the ultimate sacrifice – and this weekend, the thousands of soldiers who fell during World War One and other conflicts will be remembered on the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

It was at 11am on November 11, 1918 that a halt to the fighting came into force – and this weekend, people all over Britain and across the globe will remember those who fell during one of the world’s bloodiest battles.

Sheffield City Batallion pictured in the city centre in 1914 . 5,000 men from the city never returned from the First World War.

READ MORE: These are the Remembrance Day services taking place in Sheffield

Sheffield will fall silent with a number of events on Remembrance Sunday as the city pays its respect to those who fell.

More than 50,000 men from Sheffield went out to fight in the 1914-18 conflict – and more than 5,000 of them never came home.

READ MORE: City commemorates the fallen on Armistice Day

It is difficult to put a precise figure on the numbers who died in the muddy battlefields of Europe, but researchers say at least a tenth of the city’s soliders involved in the First World War lost their lives.

The official Sheffield Council of the day collated a Roll of Honour in book form – which is in the library archives at Surrey Street.

It lists just over 5,000 men domiciled or born in Sheffield that paid the supreme sacrifice.

READ MORE: Sheffield United prepares to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

Military website Sheffield Soldier is in the process of drawing up an "unofficial roll" using a wide variety of sources – and with new technology and research facilities at hand, it is thought the number will increase in the coming years to come up with a final official total to reflect the total sacrifice made.

Full details of Sheffield’s sacrifice during the Great War can be found at the website https://www.sheffieldsoldierww1.co.uk/Soldier/