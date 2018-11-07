Armistice 100: These are the Remembrance Day services taking place in Sheffield

This Sunday, Sheffield will remember the centenary of the end of World War One with a series of Remembrance Day events across the city.

It was on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918 that the guns fell silent on Armistice Day – and 100 years on, Sheffield will remember those who died in combat.

Crowds are expected to gather in Sheffield for the annual Remembrance Day ceremony in Barker's Pool

Here are some of the many events taking place this weekend.

BARKER’S POOL AND SHEFFIELD CATHEDRAL

The city’s main event will take place on Sunday 11 November at the War Memorial in Barker’s Pool.

The day will begin with three pipers playing outside Sheffield Cathedral at 6am. The service at the War Memorial will commence with the South Yorkshire Police Band playing from 10.15am until 10.45am, culminating with The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Coun Magid Magid, leading a procession from the City Hall at 10.50am.

The exhortation will be read by Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Curphey of the 212 (Yorkshire) Field Hospital and ex-service personnel together with representatives of uniformed organisations in the city will be on parade.

The Lord Mayor, Lord-Lieutenant, Leader of the Council, Master Cutler and representatives of the services and ex-services, as well as other organisations on parade, will lay wreaths on the war memorial.

PEACE GARDENS

At 7pm, 1,000 beacon lights will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and the UK Overseas Territories – and Sheffield’s beacon will be hosted in the Peace Gardens.

WESTON PARK

Sunday will be the final day of the World War I commemoration on display in Weston Park, The commemoration is a ‘thank you” to those who fought and fell in the First World War, including hundreds of Sheffield PALS.

MEMORIAL TREE EVENTS

Also culminating on Remembrance Day is the planting of 100 trees in park sites across the city dedicated to soldiers who fought in the First World War. The first was planted in Weston Park by veteran soldiers of the Second World War. Following that, one large English oak tree will be established in 31 city and district parks while avenues of smaller lime trees are to be placed in Longley Park, Firth Park, Greenhill Park, Herdings Park and the Cholera Monument. Each of the planting locations is marked with a stone plinth and plaque.

A dedication of the tree in Greenhill Park will take place on Saturday 10 November at 11am.

For a full list of activities and events planned to mark the First World War centenary in Sheffield, please visit: www.sheffield.gov.uk/100years

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH, WALES

A Remembrance Sunday service and parade takes place on Sunday from 10:45am to 12:15pm at St John The Baptist Church, Wales, Sheffield. There will be a parade through the village before the names of the fallen are read.The Last Post will be played at the war memorial at noon.

SHEFFIELD GENERAL CEMETERY

Killed In Action will take place from 10:30am on Sunday at Sheffield General Cemetery, The Gatehouse, Cemetery Avenue with a two minute silence and tour lasting around 45 minutes and ends at The Samuel Worth Chapel where you can enjoy a WW1 exhibition and cafe.

ST MARY’S PARISH CHURCH

A Remembrance Sunday service will take place at St Mary’s Parish Church, Handsworth Road from 9:30 to 1pm.

Details are: 9.30am Requiem Mass for the Fallen in War.

10.30am Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial, with contributions by Handsworth Scout Group and local schools. Followed by refreshments in the Parish Centre with war memorabilia shared/on display.

All welcome and free of charge. Half-muffled bells before Mass and full ringing at 12.30pm.

SHEFFIELD CITY HALL

An event at Sheffield City Hall called Sheffield’s Great War has been timed to begin following on from the Remembrance Day service.

A series of short talks by six local researchers, writers, academics, historians and enthusiasts will look at different aspects of Sheffield’s story and crucial involvement during 1914-1918.

The event takes place from noon, with all profits donated to the British Legion. Full information at www.sheffieldsgreatwar.co.uk.

64 LANTERNS

At Western Road, Crookes, 64 Lanterns honours the 64 fallen ex-pupils of Western Road (now Westways) School.

On Sunday 11 at 4.30pm there will be a procession of 64 homemade willow lanterns from Wesley Hall through Crookes to Western Road. At 5pm, the procession down Western Road will form an 'avenue of lights' with lanterns held under the memorial trees planted on the road.

A short ceremony at the memorial plaque will follow, including reading out of the soldiers’ names, some poems and a song.

OWLERTON MEMORIAL HALL

An afternoon of music and memories takes place at Owlerton Memorial Hall, Forbes Road on Saturday. It will be run by Christ Church in Walkley which has recently bought the building that was built as a war memorial.

There will be songs from the time, readings of war poetry, stories of local soldiers and reflections on being a Christian soldier, as well as a minute's silence, plus plenty of tea and cake. The free event will run from 3pm.

PENISTONE

Penistone Remembers forms part of an international commemoration, Battle’s Over.

Visitors to St John the Baptist’s Church on Sunday 11 between 5pm and 7.30pm can experience the sounds of wartime Britain and find out what it was like being in a trench.

They can listen to music and songs from the time, make a lantern to signify peace, dress up and have a photo taken or read letters from soldiers. Memorabilia will be on display, along with period refreshments.

At 6.55pm buglers will sound the Last Post and then at 7pm a beacon will be lit as part of a national tribute called Beacons of Light.

The church bells will be rung at 7.05pm as part of a national Ringing Out for Peace.

ST ANDREW’S CHURCH

An Armistice Day Centenary Concert will take place at St. Andrew's Psalter Lane on 11 November from 7:00pm – 9:00pm. It will include a performance by Villers String Quartet.

ST AUGUSTINE’S CHURCH, BROCCO BANK

St Augustine’s Church on Brocco Bank will be holding special commemorations. Firstly, the church will be open from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm for viewing the commemorative windows and plaques situated around the church in tribute to parishioners who fell in the conflict.

Also, members of the church community have researched the lives of the soldiers before and during the Great War and have found the addresses that were the homes of the fallen in the early 20th century. They have written to the current occupiers, inviting them to visit the church on the day and make a connection with the social history of their homes.

ST MATTHEW’S, CARVER STREET

St Matthew’s are holding a re-dedication of three sanctuary lamps and acolyte candles on Sunday 11 November at 10am, which were purchased in memory of two parishioners killed in the First World War. Brothers Edwin, 21, and Noel Inman, 18, died in France in 1916 and lived in the Parish of St Matthew’s. Three wooden sanctuary lamps were given in honour to the church in addition to two wooden candlesticks used in the Sunday services. After years of wear and tear, the church has recently had these restored and re-gilded thanks to generous legacies and a grant. Anyone is welcome to attend this small ceremony, in particular, those who are connected to the Inman brothers.

RINGING REMEMBERS

Bell ringers in Sheffield and district will be contributing to the national Armistice Centenary Commemoration by making sure that all church bells in the area are rung at 12.30 on Sunday November 11.

The church bells at Ecclesfield, Bradfield, Walkley, Sheffield Cathedral, St Marie’s Cathedral, Ranmoor, Handsworth, Norton, Beighton, Rotherham, Whiston and South Anston will join with all other bells across the country in ringing out, as they did in 1918, to mark the end of the war.

Bell ringers have run a national campaign this year to recruit 1,400 new ringers in memory of the ringers who fought and died in the First World War.