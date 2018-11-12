This is the sombre moment Doncaster fell silent to remember its war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

Hundreds of people gathered at the war memorial in Bennetthorpe yesterday for the annual Remembrance Day parade and wreath laying ceremony – this year marking the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Armistice which brought the First World War to an end.

The Remembrance service at Doncaster War Memorial to mark the 100th Anniversary of WW1 Armistice. Picture: Marie Caley

READ MORE: Pop bottle poppies create stunning display at Doncaster park

Those paying tribute shrugged off the cool and wet weather as military veterans and civic dignitaries led the tributes at 11am.

READ MORE: Students support church’s poppy memorial trail

The scenes were repeated in villages and communities across Doncaster as the area remembered those who fell in conflict.

The wreath laying ceremony was followed by the traditional march past the Mansion House to Doncaster Minster for the annual remembrance day service.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers team up with Royal British Legion for special edition poppy badge