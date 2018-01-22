Armed robber with machete steals £3,000 from Sheffield supermarket

An armed robber carrying a machete stole £3,000 from a Sheffield supermarket.

The crook, who was wearing a mask, struck at the Co-op on High Street, Ecclesfield, at 5.50pm on Sunday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said he forced staff into a room where the safe is stored.

He added: "At approximately 5.50pm on Sunday, January 21, a male entered the Co-op store on High Street, Ecclesfield.

"He was wearing a mask and carrying what was described as a machete.

"He forced staff into a rear room where the safe is located and was subsequently opened.

"The offender stole £3,000 from within and made good his escape out of a rear exit."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.