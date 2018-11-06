Armed robber stole cash after threatening staff with knife in Sheffield shop

Have your say

An armed robber stole cash after threatening supermarket staff in Sheffield with a knife.

He struck at the Co-op on Nether Shire Lane, Shiregreen, at 9pm on Sunday and demanded money before damaging one of the tills to grab the cash.

A man stole cash during a supermarket raid in Sheffield

The crook brandished a knife during the raid.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 991 of November 4.