Armed police have swarmed an estate in Sheffield

Officers have reportedly descended on Holgate Road, in Parson Cross following reports of a gunshot.

An eyewitness says police are still at the incident, where reports suggest that a gang of youths were armed with machetes.

It is also reported that officers are trying to gain entry to a house at the top of the road.

South Yorkshire police are yet to comment on the incident.

More to follow.