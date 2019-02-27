This is the dramatic moment armed police swarmed on a Sheffield estate before arresting two men.

Officers swooped on the Severnside Place property at around 11.45am today before beginning a pre-planned operation.

Raid in Sheffield

Armed officers, dressed in riot gear, are stationed by their squad cars with guns pointing at the property and instruct the two men inside to open the window.

They then order the two men to come out of the home one at a time and then ask their names.

As the first man appears, he is instructed to turn around with his hands above his head and then walk down the driveway to one of the police cars.

The man then makes his way towards the car, placing both hands on the back before being searched by officers.

A second man appears from the house and is asked to again turn around with his hands on his head and is ordered to walk to the same car.

A number of officers, with guns pointing at the window, then approach the house before opening the door and entering the property.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident was a pre-planned operation but could not reveal further details at this time.