Armed police stop car over 'firearms offences' near Sheffield's Northern General Hospital

Have your say

Armed police have arrested suspects over alleged firearms offences near Sheffield's Northern General Hospital this afternoon.

Specialist officers in armed response vehicles swooped to stop a vehicle outside the hospital in Fir Vale.

South Yorkshire Police's operational support division tweeted at 2.30pm that the "occupants were detained for firearms offences and enquiries are ongoing."

The team also issued a picture of three police vehicles at the scene.

We have asked police for more details and are awaiting a reply.