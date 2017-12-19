Armed police seal off Fatima Community Centre in Burngreave

Have your say

Armed police have sealed off Fatima Community Centre in Burngreave.

Officers are currently at Fatima Community Centre on Brunswick Road as armed police carry out a search of the property.

Police in Burngreave - Chris Etchells

It is not known at this time if the search is connected to this morning's terror raids in Sheffield.

Four men have been arrested following this morning's raids across Sheffield and Chesterfield.

Properties in Burngreave, Meersbrook and Chesterfield were searched while an additional address is now being searched in Stocksbridge.

More to follow.

Police in Burngreave - Chris Etchells