Armed police raid Sheffield property

Armed police have this afternoon raided a property in Sheffield.

The warrant was carried out at around 3.15pm at the junction between Greenland Road and Main Road in Darnall.

Pictures of the scene of the raid on Greenland Road in Darnall (photo submitted).

Eyewitnesses said around four police 4x4s were seen outside the property earlier, although only one officer is currently stationed there.

South Yorkshire Police provided brief details and said more information would follow in due course.

