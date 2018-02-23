Armed police on standby for Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers clash

Armed police will be on standby and more than 100 officers will help keep rival football fans apart at tomorrow's South Yorkshire derby between Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers.

Fans of the League One clubs clashed at the reverse fixture at Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium in November following Kieffer Moore's last-minute equaliser for the Millers.

Chief Insp Iain Chorlton.

But Chief Insp Iain Chorlton, match commander, said more than 100 officers would be on patrol at the New York Stadium in an attempt to 'facilitate everyone's enjoyment of the match'.

He said: "We have got Sheffield Wednesday vs Aston Villa as well as Rotherham vs Doncaster tomorrow so it's a busy day for South Yorkshire.

"We have been planning for a long time and we know people will be excited be and that there could be trouble.

"We've got a plan and extra officers will be out and about in Rotherham before and after the game.

"It's all about facilitating everyone's enjoyment of the match and identifying the people that are likely to cause disorder or trouble."

Chief Insp Chorlton said 100 officers was the normal amount for a derby game but fans could expect to see police dogs, horses and extra resources.

He added: "I am mindful that there was some violence in Doncaster and we always think what the implications might be for this kind of event.

"We are looking at around 10,000 people attending this event and where we have that many people in crowded places we do have extra resources on in the background and we will have armed responses nearby.

"That's not because there is any intelligence or threat, that's just the norm for events with that many people."