Armed police involved in arrest near Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Sheffield

Armed police and officers in unmarked cars were involved in an operation near to Crystal Peaks this morning, according to shoppers.

In unconfirmed reports, it is claimed that officers – some in plain clothes – pulled up in a number of police cars and were involved in stopping a vehicle close to the Sainsbury’s garage, near to the the shopping centre, earlier this morning.

The car was stopped as it pulled onto the ‘red’ car park at the shopping centre.

It is understood that at least one arrest was made at the scene.

Shoppers who witnessed the incident said armed police officers were involved in the operation.

It is understood that it was a Met Police operation.

More to follow.